Rosemary Fisher
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 16, 1944
DIED
November 11, 2020
Rosemary Fisher's passing at the age of 76 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .

Published by Parson Mortuary Inc on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Parson Mortuary Inc
