Rosemary R Gordon, 73 passed away at her home at Lotus Park on August 5th 2020 surrounded by her children.

Rosemary was born in Los Angeles, California on August 30, 1946 to Anasita Jaramillo Muniz and Perfecto Lucero Muniz. She was the youngest of 4 girls.

Rosemary married Wallace (Wally) Gordon in 1964 and together they welcomed 4 children, Marie, Paul, David, and Patricia.

Rosemary was the first to welcome you with a big smile when you entered a room. Before she became a mother Rosemary was the aunt all her nieces and nephews wanted to be with. Rosemary loved her dogs Mugsy and Einstein and made many friends while she lived at Lotus Park in West Haven, UT. She especially loved knitting blankets for other residents, bowling, and building puzzles with all her friends.

Rosemary is preceded in death by her parents Anasita and Perfecto, her son David Gordon and husband Wally Gordon.

She is survived by her sisters Margareta (Peggy) Phillips, Maria (Martha) Lowe, and Maria (Christina) Sautner, her daughter Marie Gordon, son Paul Gordon, and daughter Patricia (Trish) Kennerly. Her grandchildren Brittany Veta, Corin Alvarez, and Daniel Ramirez. Rosemary was so proud to be a great grandma (GG) and had 8 great grandchildren: Anthony (Jr), Emily, Angel, Kane, Joesph, Ryan, Savannah, and Oliver.

Our family would like to extend our deepest thank you to the staff of Lotus Park. Thank you for taking care of our mother and grandmother for the last few years and providing memories we will cherish forever.

Services are scheduled for Monday August 10th 3 PM at Aaron's Mortuary. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rosemary's life. Flower's and condolences can be sent to 4249 S 2900 W, Roy, Ut 84067.



Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.