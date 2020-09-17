Rosemary "Rose" (Duttine) Kowalewski
Peacefully passed September 14, 2020 with her family by her side at the age of 92. Born April 13, 1928. Daughter of the late Edward and Rose (Sears) Duttine, in Pittsburgh. Predeceased by her loving Husband Jim Kowalewski. Devoted Mother of Sharon (Bill) Greb, Sissy (Tom) Lloyd, MaryAnn (Rich) Greb, Marcia (Bill) Fleese, Robin Kowalewski, Marlene (Dave) Schiffhauer, Jim Kowalewski, Pam (Joe) Newman and Michael (Kim) Kowalewski. Sister of the late Francis, Raymond, Paul, Clarence, Charlo, Joe Duttine and Dolores Koenig, with surviving brothers Bill (Carol) and Roy (Dolores) Duttine. Rose was the proud Gram of 17 Grandchildren as well as 17 Great-Grandchildren. Rose was a beloved Mum, grandmother, great grandmother and especially loving friend. She was known by many names throughout the years in her Carrick community – Mrs. K, Mrs. Kovo, Grammie K, Rosie, Mum to name a few, and she was loved by many. We will deeply miss Mum but we are happy that she will finally be reunited with Dad. We want to thank Alexa and Megan from Gallagher Home Hospice. Visitations for Family on Thursday 6-8 PM, Public viewing Friday 2-8 PM at the Boron Funeral Home Inc. 1719 Brownsville Road. Due to COVID-19 visitations are limited to 25 people, social distancing and mask guidelines must be followed. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish, St. Basil Church Saturday at 10:30 AM. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to your favorite charity
in Mum's name.
