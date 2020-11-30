Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosemary Shaffer
1932 - 2020
BORN
November 25, 1932
DIED
November 26, 2020
Rosemary Shaffer's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosemary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Christ's Community Church
Nov
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Christ's Community Church
2433-25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662
Nov
29
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Christ's Community Church
Nov
29
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Christ's Community Church
2433-25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662
Nov
30
Interment
10:00a.m.
Friendship Cemetery
Nov
30
Interment
10:00a.m.
Friendship Cemetery
Cemetery Road, Friendship, Ohio 45630
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
A lovely lady. She will be missed. Our condolences to Paula and the rest of the family
Bernie Potts
Friend
November 30, 2020
Rosie was such a beautiful soul! We will miss her smiling face. Love and condolences to the family!
Jennifer L
November 28, 2020
She was such a sweet lady , she will be missed dearly! Love and prayers to the family!
Jim Auger
Friend
November 28, 2020