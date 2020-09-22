Rosendo Martinez



1948 – 2020



Rosendo Horacio Martinez passed away on September 16, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was born on August 3, 1948 to Horacio and Rosalia Martinez. He married Orpha Martinez on June 18, 1966.



He graduated from Bonneville High School and earned his Associate Degree from Weber State University. Rosendo proudly served in the Marine Corps and received 2 Purple Hearts. He was a member of the Catholic faith. he worked as a carpenter and retired from Hill Air Force Base. He loved his family, and enjoyed fishing, painting, camping, gardening, marking apple chips, and barbeques.



Rosendo is survived by his wife Lenora Lynne Martinez, children Monty Martinez, Darlene (Jason) Martinez, Deseri Martinez, and Fernando (Lisa) Martinez, siblings Clorinda Perry, Tina Raymond Martinez, Diane Clemons, Barbara (Steve) Alire, Gloria Martinez, Debbie (Donna) Ashley, Lisa Nava, Teri (Dave) Bell, and Tami Ashley, Vaughn Ashley (stepfather)



He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Orpha, daughters Felicia and Elizabeth, sister Tina, grandson Tyler Mastronardi, and great grandson Isaas Izaiah.



Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23,2020 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. prior to services at Myers Mortuary.





