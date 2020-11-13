Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosetta Claiborne
1961 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1961
DIED
November 7, 2020
Rosetta Claiborne's passing at the age of 59 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosetta in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport on Nov. 13, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Forest Park Funeral Home
1201 Louisiana Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana 71101
Nov
20
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery
6915 W. 70th Street, Shreveport, Louisiana 71129
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Park Funeral Home - Shreveport
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.