Rosetta Daniels
1960 - 2020
BORN
February 22, 1960
DIED
October 30, 2020
Rosetta Daniels's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sims Funeral Services in Harrodsburg, KY .

Published by Sims Funeral Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cawood Funeral Home
112 South 21st Street, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965
Nov
4
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cawood Funeral Home
112 South 21st Street, Middlesboro, Kentucky 40965
Funeral services provided by:
Sims Funeral Services
