Rosi Miller
1953 - 2020
BORN
April 30, 1953
DIED
October 13, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Rosi Miller's passing at the age of 67 on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schlosser Funeral Home in Wapakoneta, OH .

Published by Schlosser Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
