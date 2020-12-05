Menu
Rosie Ewart
1930 - 2020
BORN
June 9, 1930
DIED
November 26, 2020
Rosie Ewart's passing at the age of 90 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Wells Funeral Homes in Waynesville, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wells Funeral Homes website.

Published by Wells Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
11:00p.m. - 12:00p.m.
Wells Funeral Home - Canton
3715 Asheville Highway, Canton, North Carolina 28716
Nov
29
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Wells Funeral Home of Canton
3715 Asheville Hwy., Canton, North Carolina 28716
Wells Funeral Homes
