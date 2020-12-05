Rosie Keeler's passing at the age of 85 on Tuesday, November 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper in Jasper, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rosie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tate Funeral Home - Jasper website.
Published by Tate Funeral Home - Jasper on Dec. 5, 2020.
