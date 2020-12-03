Menu
Rosie Stewart
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 29, 1936
DIED
November 18, 2020
Rosie Stewart's passing at the age of 84 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus in Columbus, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus website.

Published by SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
9:00a.m.
SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus
4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43227
Nov
27
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43227
Funeral services provided by:
SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES - Columbus
