Rosina Zirpolo
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1933
DIED
October 2, 2020
Rosina Zirpolo's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, October 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ruggiero Family Memorial Home - EAST BOSTON in East Boston, ME .

Published by Ruggiero Family Memorial Home - EAST BOSTON on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
