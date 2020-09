Rosita "Rose" Riley



Rosita Moreno Riley passed away September 26, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah.



She was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico to Faustino Moreno and Maria Dolores Rivera.



She married Joseph Riley, Sr. in 1962 in Los Angeles, California.



Survived by her daughter Melissa Wright; three sons Rick Riley, Kenneth Riley and Joseph Riley, Jr. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph.



Care entrusted to Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.