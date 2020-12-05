Menu
Roslyn Strong
1920 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1920
DIED
November 30, 2020
Roslyn Strong's passing at the age of 100 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta, ME .

Published by Strong-Hancock Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Strong-Hancock Funeral Home
