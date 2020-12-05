Roslyn Strong's passing at the age of 100 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta, ME .
Published by Strong-Hancock Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
