Ross Lamont Allen quietly left his journey through this life and entered into the welcoming embrace of his Redeemer on Thursday evening, June 25th, 2020 as he was at home surrounded by his loving family.



Ross was born on February 24th, 1932 to Cecilia Elmina and William Abner Allen and was raised along with his brothers and sisters in Huntsville in the beautiful Ogden Valley.



Much of what shaped Ross' life was a result of life in the valley and learning the ethic of hard work by farming and ranching. His life was exemplified by his tireless work to make a living, provide lasting memories for his wife and children, reaching out to help others wherever he could, and looking for opportunities to make life better for all. He was truly a selfless servant and steadfastly strived to live a Christ-centered life.



Ross was fortunate to attend Utah State University where he had the opportunity to serve as Student Body President but, more importantly, he met the love of his life, Norma Hector. They married in the Salt Lake Temple on October 21st, 1955. What a blessing this union is, and will continue to be, as its impact ripples out through eternity.



Ross served honorably as an officer in the United States Air Force. Upon his release from service the family returned to reside in Utah, where the family grew and eventually built a home and settled in Sunset.



Ross spent much of his life working land he had purchased from his father in Sheepherd, which he named "Lazy 2". He spent considerable time and effort raising crops and building onto the original homestead cabin. This provided many opportunities for the family to create memories of hard work, but also much fun, which will be forever cherished. Ross was always accompanied by his trusted companion, his little white dog Teddy.



Ross had many talents as an artist, wood carver, and rock mason.



Ross and Norma served as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the South Dakota mission. He also served as a bishop in Sunset as well as in the Ogden Temple.



Anyone who has met Ross comes away with the impression that they have met a genuinely good man. His smile and laughter were perpetual and contagious. His kindness and concern for others was moving and inspiring. He was always willing to share what he had and to help those in need. His outlook and positive nature were infectious. Even up until his final days here he would say, "I'm happy!" Oh, what a joy he was to be around! What a legacy he has left for his posterity!



Ross rejoins his parents; his sister LouJean; and his brothers Lawrence, Scott, and Bill. Surviving are his sisters Lila and Nancy, and his brother Garth. He has gone ahead to make ready for the reunion of his beloved wife, Norma; daughters Cindee (Don) Jensen, Nanette (Lane) Wayment, Nola (Marv) Wilson; and his sons David (Carolyn) Allen, Roger (Brenda) Allen; and for all his children's children to follow.



A viewing will be held at Myers Mortuary located at 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, Utah on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 6-8 pm. It is requested that strict social distancing guidelines be followed to include the wearing of masks as appropriate.



A private service will be held July 2, 2020 with interment in the Huntsville Cemetery.



Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to the hospice caregivers and Visiting Angels who helped care for Ross so lovingly these many months.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.