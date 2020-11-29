Menu
Ross Williams
1931 - 2020
BORN
October 12, 1931
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Special Olympics
United States Air Force
YMCA
Ross Williams's passing at the age of 89 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth in Monmouth, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ross in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth website.

Published by McGuire & Davies Funeral Home and Crematory - Monmouth on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
My deepest condolences to your family. I worked with Ross at United Federal in the 80s. He was very kind and thoughtful to his employees. It was a pleasure to start the day seeing his smiling face. I recall hownproid he was of his family.
Julie Jordan-Brandt
November 29, 2020