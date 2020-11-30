Menu
Rossy Adkins
1933 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1933
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
General Motors
Rossy Adkins's passing at the age of 87 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST in North East, MD .

Published by CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
1:00p.m.
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET, North East, MD 21901
Nov
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
CROUCH FUNERAL HOME - NORTH EAST
127 SOUTH MAIN STREET, North East, MD 21901
Sorry to hear of Rossys passing.
Remember to tell the bees
Bill and Miriam Funk
Neighbor
November 23, 2020