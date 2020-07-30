Roswell Frederick "Fred" Doty, Sr., 84, of Alpharetta, Ga., passed on July 25, 2020, following surgery at Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.



He was born to Horace Asher Doty and Lavina Qualman Doty on September 5, 1935, in Ogden Utah.



He was a graduate of Ogden High School, honorably served his country in the United States Navy, and attended the Georgia Institute of Technology.



He built a career in real estate and founded The Fred Doty Company, a residential building, and real estate company. He later founded Doty and Associates, a commercial general contracting company, still in operation.



He was known for his love of all things John Wayne and was often compared to "The Duke". He was admired by all who knew him for his honesty, generosity, strong work ethic and character, and his love of family and friends. His word was his bond. You could take it to the bank. If you were fortunate enough to be a close friend, it was for life! He loved going to his condo in New Smyrna Beach and driving through his Utah mountains looking for "critters" from his home in Eden, Utah.



He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Gaar and husband Gordon Gaar, Debbie Kuhlhorst, and Rick Doty, his grandchildren; Justin and Charles Gaar, Katie, Michael, and Maryneal Kuhlhorst, Lindsay Doty Defranco, his sister Georgia Doty Wertz, and his long-time partner Joan Thomas.



He was predeceased by his parents Horace and Lavina Doty.



A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th St, Ogden, UT





Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.