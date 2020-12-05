Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roswitha Blauschmidt
1943 - 2020
BORN
February 28, 1943
DIED
October 29, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
U.S. Army
Roswitha Blauschmidt's passing at the age of 77 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grand Valley Funeral Homes in Grand Junction, CO .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roswitha in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grand Valley Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grand Valley Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Garcia
529 25 1/2 Road Ste B-101, Grand Junction, Colorado 81505
Funeral services provided by:
Grand Valley Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.