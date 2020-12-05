Rousseau Alda's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foos and Foos Funeral Service in Bellevue, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rousseau in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Foos and Foos Funeral Service website.
Published by Foos and Foos Funeral Service on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.