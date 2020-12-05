Menu
Rousseau Alda
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 23, 1933
DIED
December 3, 2020
Rousseau Alda's passing at the age of 87 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Foos and Foos Funeral Service in Bellevue, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Foos and Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, Ohio 44811
Dec
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Foos and Foos Funeral Service
151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, Ohio 44811
