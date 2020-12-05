Menu
Rowena Wannamaker
1926 - 2020
BORN
August 15, 1926
DIED
October 21, 2020
Rowena Wannamaker's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Low Country Memorial Gardens in Bluffton, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Low Country Memorial Gardens website.

Published by Low Country Memorial Gardens on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Grahamville Cemetery
Sycamore Dr, Ridgeland, South Carolina 29936
Oct
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Grahamville Cemetery
Sycamore Dr, Ridgeland, South Carolina 29936
Low Country Memorial Gardens
