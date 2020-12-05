Rowena Wannamaker's passing at the age of 94 on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Low Country Memorial Gardens in Bluffton, SC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Rowena in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Low Country Memorial Gardens website.
Published by Low Country Memorial Gardens on Dec. 5, 2020.
