Rowene Thomas
1920 - 2020
BORN
May 29, 1920
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Latter Day Saints
Logan Temple
Rowene Thomas's passing at the age of 100 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb Funeral Home in Preston, ID .

Published by Webb Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho 83263
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho 83263
Funeral services provided by:
Webb Funeral Home
