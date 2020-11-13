Menu
Roxanna Foss
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 10, 1958
DIED
November 10, 2020
Roxanna Foss's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett in Garrett, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett website.

Published by Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett on Nov. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
