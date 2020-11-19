Menu
Roxanne Richards
1940 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1940
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
Pittsburgh Steelers
Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery
Roxanne Richards's passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home in Zanesville, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home website.

Published by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave, Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave, Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
