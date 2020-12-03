Menu
Roxanne Shallenberger
1954 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1954
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Brigham Young University
BYU
Latter-Day Saints
Roxanne Shallenberger's passing at the age of 66 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem in Orem, UT .

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem
495 South State Street, Orem, UT 84058
Dec
5
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Hillcrest 6th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1035 South 800 East, Orem, Utah
Dec
5
Funeral
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hillcrest 6th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1035 South 800 East, Orem, Utah
Funeral services provided by:
Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary - Orem
