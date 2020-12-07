Menu
Roxie Cordray
1938 - 2020
BORN
August 6, 1938
DIED
December 4, 2020
Roxie Cordray's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller-Huck Funeral Home in McConnelsville, OH .

Published by Miller-Huck Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
McConnelsville Cemetery
14th St, McConnelsville, Ohio 43756
Funeral services provided by:
Miller-Huck Funeral Home
