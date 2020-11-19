Roxie Robles's passing at the age of 74 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona in Corona, CA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roxie in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona website.
Published by Grimes-Akes Family Funeral Home - Corona on Nov. 19, 2020.
