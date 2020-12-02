Menu
Roy Buskirk
1951 - 2020
BORN
November 4, 1951
DIED
October 26, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Roy Buskirk's passing at the age of 68 on Monday, October 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Conway Funeral Home in Cresco, IA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Conway Funeral Home website.

Published by Conway Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hindt Funeral Home - Spring Valley
316 north Broadway, Spring Valley, Minnesota 55975
Oct
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hindt Funeral Home - Spring Valley
316 north Broadway, Spring Valley, Minnesota 55975
Oct
30
Committal
1:00p.m.
Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery
715 Highway 52, Preston, Minnesota 55965
Funeral services provided by:
Conway Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
