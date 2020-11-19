Menu
Roy Chaffin
1942 - 2020
BORN
December 14, 1942
DIED
November 7, 2020
Roy Chaffin's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford, OH .

Published by Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Garvin Cemetery
, Otway, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
Pastor Roy was one of the most Godliest men I know. He made visits to the shut in’s and was always at the hospital when someone was having surgery or was sick. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. We love you Pastor Roy. My prayers for your family. Rest In Peace my friend. I know you are where you have wanted to be for a long time.
Ken and Lee Parsons
Friend
November 18, 2020
Roy Chaffin was a wonderful friend. A very good Christian man and a wonderful preacher, my heart goes out to his family..I love you and miss you Roy
Regina Ray
Friend
November 18, 2020