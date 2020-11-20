Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roy Huckabay
1957 - 2020
BORN
October 9, 1957
DIED
November 12, 2020
Roy Huckabay's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home in Azle, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home Chapel
850 N. Cardinal Road, Azle, Texas 76020
Nov
20
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home Chapel
850 N. Cardinal Road, Azle, Texas 76020
Nov
20
Committal
11:00a.m.
Azleland Cemetery and Memorial Park
850 North Cardinal Road, Azle, Texas 76020
Funeral services provided by:
Azle & Lake Worth Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.