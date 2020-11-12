Menu
Roy Hutchinson
1922 - 2020
BORN
July 26, 1922
DIED
November 11, 2020
Roy Hutchinson's passing at the age of 98 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Draucker Funeral Home in Ogallala, NE .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Draucker Funeral Home website.

Published by Draucker Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 6:00p.m.
Draucker Funeral Home
700 N. Spruce Street, Ogallala, Nebraska 69153
Nov
14
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Ogallala Cemetery
2501 W 5th St, Ogallala, Nebraska 69153
Funeral services provided by:
