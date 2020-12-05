Roy Jackson's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, October 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by "Miller & Ketcham Funeral Homes, Inc. - Fair Haven" in Fair Haven, VT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the "Miller & Ketcham Funeral Homes, Inc. - Fair Haven" website.