Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roy Jarnigan
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 27, 1942
DIED
November 10, 2020
Roy Jarnigan's passing at the age of 78 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge in Rutledge, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home
326 Water St, Rutledge, Tennessee 37861
Funeral services provided by:
Smith-Reagan Funeral Home - Rutledge
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.