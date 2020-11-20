Roy Johnson's passing at the age of 81 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pridgen Funeral Service in Lanham, MD .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pridgen Funeral Service website.
Published by Pridgen Funeral Service on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.