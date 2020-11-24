Menu
Roy Johnson
1948 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1948
DIED
October 12, 2020
Roy Johnson's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by James C. Stump Funeral Home in Rostraver Township, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the James C. Stump Funeral Home website.

Published by James C. Stump Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Journey by Grace Church
4803 State Route 51 North, Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania 15012
Funeral services provided by:
James C. Stump Funeral Home
