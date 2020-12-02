Roy Joseph's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home in Portsmouth, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home website.
Published by Ralph F. Scott Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
