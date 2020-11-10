Menu
Roy Kruger
1939 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1939
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Navy
Roy Kruger's passing at the age of 81 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth in Duluth, MN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Dougherty Funeral Home
600 E 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55805
Nov
12
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Dougherty Funeral Home
600 E 2nd Street, Duluth, Minnesota 55805
Dougherty Funeral Home - Duluth
