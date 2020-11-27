Menu
Roy Lipscomb
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1935
DIED
November 21, 2020
Roy Lipscomb's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel in Akron, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Published by Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305
