Roy Magnuson
1960 - 2020
BORN
August 30, 1960
DIED
November 20, 2020
Roy Magnuson's passing at the age of 60 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Petty Funeral Home in Landrum, SC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Petty Funeral Home website.

Published by Petty Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Petty Funeral Home
124 N. Trade Street, Landrum, South Carolina 29356
Nov
28
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Petty Funeral Home Chapel
124 N. Trade Street, Landrum 29356
Funeral services provided by:
Petty Funeral Home
