Roy Pedigo
1948 - 2020
BORN
April 5, 1948
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Morning Star Baptist Church
Roy Pedigo's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home Inc in Whitwell, TN .

Published by Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Whitwell Memorial Funeral Home Inc
