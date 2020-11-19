Menu
Roy Pence
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 10, 1932
DIED
November 18, 2020
Roy Pence's passing at the age of 88 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Littleton Funeral Home in Sabina, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Littleton Funeral Home website.

Published by Littleton Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sabina Cemetery
Located at the end of North College Street, Sabina, Ohio 45169
Funeral services provided by:
Littleton Funeral Home
