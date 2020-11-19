Menu
Roy Pitts
1925 - 2020
BORN
May 23, 1925
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
US Navy
Roy Pitts's passing at the age of 95 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins Hillcrest Chapel in Newnan, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Higgins Hillcrest Chapel
1 Bullsboro Drive, Newnan, GA 30263
Funeral services provided by:
Higgins Hillcrest Chapel
