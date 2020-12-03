Roy Powell's passing at the age of 67 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roy in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home website.
Published by Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
