Roy Redmond
1935 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1935
DIED
November 9, 2020
Roy Redmond's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Flanders Morrison Funeral Home in Pembroke, GA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Lower Black Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Flanders Morrison Funeral Home
Lori Beasley
November 11, 2020