Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Roy Ulmer
1964 - 2020
BORN
July 24, 1964
DIED
November 18, 2020
Roy Ulmer's passing at the age of 56 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sacred Memories Funeral Home in Chicago, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Roy in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sacred Memories Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Sacred Memories Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sacred Memories Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.