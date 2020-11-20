Menu
Roy Vaden
1927 - 2020
BORN
April 10, 1927
DIED
November 18, 2020
Roy Vaden's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg in Hamburg, AR .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg website.

Published by Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
9:45a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Prairie Grove Cemetery
Prairie Grove Church Road, Hamburg, Arkansas 71646
Nov
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Prairie Grove Cemetery
Prairie Grove Church Road, Hamburg, Arkansas 71646
Funeral services provided by:
Jones-Hartshorn Funeral Home - Hamburg
