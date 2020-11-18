Menu
Roy Williams
1954 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1954
DIED
November 6, 2020
Roy Williams's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin in Elgin, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin website.

Published by ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Providence Primitive Baptist Tabernacle
Funeral services provided by:
ELGIN FUNERAL HOME - Elgin
GUEST BOOK
