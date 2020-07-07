Royal Frank Jones returned home on July 4, 2020.



He was born on May 28, 1940 to Fern Olive Shupe and Lewis Lindley Jones in Ogden, Utah.



Frank was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict between 1960-1966.



Frank married Lauretta Diann Majors on April 10, 1981 in Green River, Wyoming.



He had a diverse career as a truckdriver, miner, welder and was a master of many trades; including backyard mechanic.



Frank loved wood working and four wheeling in the desert. He was amazing with people and could talk with anyone. Frank was a very kind man who loved his family very much.



He is survived by his wife; children Robert (Paula) Jones and Brenda Jones; five grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; a sister Margaret Alice Abernathy; and Frank's favorite dog Buddy.



Cremation entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Ogden. There will be no services. The family requests no flowers, please.





Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.