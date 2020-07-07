Menu
Royal Frank Jones
1940 - 2020
May 28, 1940
July 4, 2020
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
US Army
Royal Frank Jones returned home on July 4, 2020.

He was born on May 28, 1940 to Fern Olive Shupe and Lewis Lindley Jones in Ogden, Utah.

Frank was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict between 1960-1966.

Frank married Lauretta Diann Majors on April 10, 1981 in Green River, Wyoming.

He had a diverse career as a truckdriver, miner, welder and was a master of many trades; including backyard mechanic.

Frank loved wood working and four wheeling in the desert. He was amazing with people and could talk with anyone. Frank was a very kind man who loved his family very much.

He is survived by his wife; children Robert (Paula) Jones and Brenda Jones; five grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; a sister Margaret Alice Abernathy; and Frank's favorite dog Buddy.

Cremation entrusted to Myers Mortuary of Ogden. There will be no services. The family requests no flowers, please.

Published by LegacyPro from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
