Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Royce Brooks
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 7, 1934
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Royce Brooks's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Royce in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Singleton Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Singleton Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A.
1 2nd Avenue, S.W., Glen Burnie, Maryland 21061
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.