Royce Gilman Murray



April 26, 1931 - October 17, 2020



Royce Gilman Murray (89) went home to be with the Lord on the evening of October 17, 2020 at the home of Rhonda Ransom in Utah. Royce was born in Corinna, Maine to the late Wifred and Grace Murray.



Royce is survived by his son Robert (Joan) Murray; daughter Rhonda (Steve) Ransom; son Pastor Randy (Janice) Murray; brother Darrell Murray and two sisters; Pauline Getchel and Charlotte Wright; 14 grandchildren; and 48 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Norma Murray; his eldest son Loren Royce Murray; brothers Floyd, Kenneth & Mervin.



Royce loved to camp, to travel, and experience this great country. He owned his own business for 30 years and sold it at the age of 55, never having to work another day in his life. Although he and his wife bought a motorhome and traveled for 11 years helping in ministries, one of those being Pioneer Bible Camp in Eden, Utah for more than 10 years.



Royce started life in a small town in Maine then moved to southern New Hampshire and worked in a machine shop. Due to an industrial accident two-thirds of his body suffered second and third-degree burns from hot oil. The doctor said the only reason he survived is because he had such a strong will to live.



Royce's life changed in 1965 when he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior at Calvary Baptist Church in Manchester, New Hampshire. He served many years as a deacon at that church and helped start a Bible camp in Londonderry, NH.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Pioneer Bible Camp, PO Box 644 Eden, UT 84310.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to Rhonda and Steve Ransom as well as BRIO HealthCare Services for their excellent care of our beloved dad in his final weeks of life.



Burial will be held in Garland, Maine at a later date.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.